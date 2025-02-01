Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,086.50 ($13.47) and last traded at GBX 1,085 ($13.45), with a volume of 17092346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,082 ($13.41).

Standard Chartered Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,007.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 864.25. The stock has a market cap of £26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,253.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.