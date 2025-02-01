SteelPeak Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in ResMed by 271.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total transaction of $1,497,434.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,428.62. The trade was a 22.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $198,052.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,749.63. The trade was a 10.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,030 shares of company stock worth $2,702,687. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $236.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.56 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 25.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 28.08%.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.