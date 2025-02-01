SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,593.52. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,180 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1 %

EW stock opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

