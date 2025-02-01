SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,852 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 343.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Unity Software news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $29,841.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 452,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,367.16. This trade represents a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,248,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,427,517.92. This trade represents a 5.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,487 shares of company stock valued at $17,521,180. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on U. Barclays increased their target price on Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:U opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $35.56.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $446.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.