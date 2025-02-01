Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Up 28.6% – Here’s What Happened

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) rose 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 1,172,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 517% from the average daily volume of 190,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

