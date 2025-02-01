Stephenson & Company Inc. Acquires 3,171 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stephenson & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 6.8% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 468.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 56,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period.

BIV opened at $75.19 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

