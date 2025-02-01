Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Call Options (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 224,887 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average volume of 135,776 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 25.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Embree Financial Group lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $29.03 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

