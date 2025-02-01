Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $59.71 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $72.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.