Strategic Blueprint LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $103.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pentair plc has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.