Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $399,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $422,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Bensler LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 941,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after purchasing an additional 54,838 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 288.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 77,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.70 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

