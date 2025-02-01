Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICSH. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at $822,000. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

