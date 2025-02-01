Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 265,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 35,877 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.58.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

