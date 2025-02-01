Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 5,462 Shares of Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QARP stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.89. Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08.
Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF Company Profile
