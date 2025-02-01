Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 5,462 Shares of Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF (NYSEARCA:QARP – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QARP stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.89. Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF has a 52 week low of $45.18 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08.

Xtrackers Russell 1000 US QARP ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Russell 1000 US Quality at a Reasonable Price ETF (QARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks and index of US large-cap companies, selected and weighted based upon a combination of quality and value metrics. Quality metrics are given greater weight.

