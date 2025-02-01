Strategic Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Planning Group LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $411.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

