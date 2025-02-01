Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,748,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,589,000 after buying an additional 3,506,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,281,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,948,000 after buying an additional 297,674 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.94.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

