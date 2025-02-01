Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $115,062.32 and $22.83 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00004770 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00022972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004620 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00034649 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

