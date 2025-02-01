Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO David M. Davis Sells 59,389 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 59,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,012,582.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,260 shares in the company, valued at $550,033. The trade was a 64.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $897.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNCY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 224,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,841,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

