SunCoke Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years. SunCoke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

SXC stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $789.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

