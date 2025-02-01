Swedbank AB Acquires 20,000 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $19,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 65.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 420,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,188,000 after purchasing an additional 166,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in UFP Technologies by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $9,791,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 39.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 92,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $274.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.08. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.51 and a 52-week high of $366.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UFP Technologies

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.30, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,462.70. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Holt sold 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.69, for a total transaction of $50,032.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,219.49. The trade was a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,326 shares of company stock worth $4,620,154. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.