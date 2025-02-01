Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $17,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IPG opened at $28.68 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.