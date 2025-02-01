Swedbank AB Boosts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Swedbank AB increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $17,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of IPG opened at $28.68 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Research Report on Interpublic Group of Companies
Interpublic Group of Companies Profile
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Interpublic Group of Companies
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.