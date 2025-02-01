Swedbank AB Buys 375 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,717,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,230,000 after purchasing an additional 254,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,100,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,487,000 after purchasing an additional 104,668 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.11 and a 200-day moving average of $143.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at $55,332,552.04. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,600 shares of company stock worth $34,186,128 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.