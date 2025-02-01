Swedbank AB Has $15.13 Million Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Swedbank AB decreased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $15,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HWM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 198,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $126.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $129.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.