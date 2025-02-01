Swmg LLC Sells 340 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Swmg LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Swmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,357,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450,824 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 690,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 470,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after purchasing an additional 450,409 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 381,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 346,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $83.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

