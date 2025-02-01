Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 696 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enzi Wealth boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in Netflix by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,746 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $976.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $904.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $777.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $999.00. The company has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total transaction of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,212.40. This represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,516 shares of company stock valued at $92,377,637 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

