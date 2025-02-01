Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $143.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.80 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.