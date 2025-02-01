Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $30.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $30,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 916.1% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

