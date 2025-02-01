Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Invests $467,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 66,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 249,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after buying an additional 181,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.56. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

