Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 3,190 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43,723.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 624,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 623,056 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 51.2% during the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,453,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,794,000 after acquiring an additional 492,561 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,378,000 after acquiring an additional 393,229 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,834,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 502,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,673,000 after purchasing an additional 286,391 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $69.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $70.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

