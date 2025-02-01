Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its holdings in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in MV Oil Trust were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MV Oil Trust by 176.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MVO opened at $5.03 on Friday. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $57.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

