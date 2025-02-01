Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 1,540 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 45.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 385,244 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 206.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 112,039 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,837,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 505.0% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 129,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 108,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIZD opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $17.51.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

