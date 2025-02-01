Synergy Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 383.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total transaction of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $856,849. The trade was a 46.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This trade represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,294.42 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $947.49 and a 1-year high of $1,311.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,232.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,175.66.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

