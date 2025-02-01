Synergy Asset Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 801.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWY opened at $17.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.62. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

