T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,660,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,394 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after buying an additional 602,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after buying an additional 590,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,473,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $324,960,000 after buying an additional 397,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,262,057.20. This represents a 7.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total transaction of $2,561,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,300. The trade was a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,200 shares of company stock valued at $32,736,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.6 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $232.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.97. The company has a market capitalization of $270.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.15.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.