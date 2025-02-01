Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of Taitron Components stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.47. Taitron Components has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Taitron Components as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Further Reading

