Tali Notman Sells 75,635 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 75,635 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,647,225.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 582,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,383,790. This trade represents a 11.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 9th, Tali Notman sold 10,791 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $334,844.73.

On Monday, December 2nd, Tali Notman sold 11,529 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $352,787.40.

FROG opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.24). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $109.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FROG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in JFrog by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

