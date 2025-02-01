Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the December 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talphera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 758,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Talphera comprises about 0.4% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned approximately 4.47% of Talphera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Talphera stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 326,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,909. Talphera has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TLPH shares. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Talphera in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Talphera in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

