Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Shares Up 50% – Should You Buy?

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report) shares rose 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 122,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 99,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Tarku Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Tarku Resources Company Profile

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

