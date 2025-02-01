Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Stock Price Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report) traded up 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 122,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 99,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Tarku Resources Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.

Tarku Resources Company Profile

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

