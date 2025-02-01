Telecom Stocks Worth Watching – February 01st

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and Arista Networks are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to stocks issued by companies that operate in the telecommunications industry. These companies provide services such as phone, internet, television, and wireless communications. Investors can purchase telecom stocks to gain exposure to this sector and potentially benefit from the growth and performance of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.27. 41,097,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,719,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 180.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $117.43 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.93.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

ServiceNow stock traded up $7.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,020.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,866,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,083.66 and its 200 day moving average is $954.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,350,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $133.57.

