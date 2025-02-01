Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) EVP Sells $1,376,570.97 in Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,570.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,890,667.05. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, January 27th, Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,538 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,044.76.

Shares of TDY opened at $510.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

