Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,981,000. Linonia Partnership LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 4,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,597,000 after purchasing an additional 345,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,838,000 after purchasing an additional 169,848 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,117,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 61.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 227,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 85,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $63.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.63. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.48.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

