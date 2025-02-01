Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky Sells 79,118 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 79,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,261,295.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,692,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,607,152.34. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tempus AI Trading Up 0.3 %
TEM stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Tempus AI by 1,591.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,698 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $2,726,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Tempus AI
About Tempus AI
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tempus AI
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.