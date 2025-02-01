Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky Sells 79,118 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 79,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,261,295.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,692,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,607,152.34. The trade was a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tempus AI Trading Up 0.3 %

TEM stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Tempus AI by 1,591.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,698 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter worth $2,726,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEM. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tempus AI

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.