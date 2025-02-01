TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Director Michael C. Bucella Purchases 4,796 Shares

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Bucella purchased 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,485.44. The trade was a 2.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TeraWulf Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ WULF opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,183,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,623,000 after acquiring an additional 820,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,283,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 227,186 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TeraWulf by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 258.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,363,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,013 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in TeraWulf by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 2,206,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after buying an additional 178,620 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WULF. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 13th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on WULF

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.