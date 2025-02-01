Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA stock opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 40.20% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,950. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

