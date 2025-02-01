Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Acquires $15,238.74 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $15,238.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,288.75. This trade represents a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $78.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.87. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $91.80.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on TCBI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
