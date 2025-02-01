Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,609,679,000 after acquiring an additional 391,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,998,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,773,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,861,000 after buying an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

TXN stock opened at $184.61 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a market cap of $168.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

