Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 373.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $12,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,943,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,400,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,949,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,928,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at $810,784.72. This represents a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 71 shares of company stock worth $98,215 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,297.07 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $467.62 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,304.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,092.16.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.34% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

