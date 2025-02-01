The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2425 per share by the business services provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Brink’s has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. Brink’s has a payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brink’s to earn $8.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

BCO opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.27. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $115.91.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brink’s news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $386,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,550.53. This trade represents a 26.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

