The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Position Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,504,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

