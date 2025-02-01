The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Price

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $20.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVZ. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Invesco Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,738,000 after acquiring an additional 87,405 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,428,196,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth $551,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

